Christie Brinkley will leave you stunned with her bikini throwback The supermodel's still got it!

Christie Brinkley has been one of the top supermodels in the game for decades now and her sparkle has never dulled in that duration.

So when the star shared a throwback photograph of herself on social media, it wasn't a surprise to see fans quickly begin raving.

When an Instagram page shared a compilation of photographs of 90s supermodels on the beach, it included one of the 68-year-old looking as incredible as she does today.

A tanned Christie posed along a tree trunk wearing a white barely-there bikini with black string detailing that showed off her toned and honed physique.

As her hair blew in the wind and she gave the camera a sultry gaze, it wasn't hard to see why Christie felt the need to appreciate the photograph on her own Instagram Stories.

"Thanks for including me with all these iconic beauties!" she wrote, being paired alongside other legendary models from the era, like Tyra Banks and Paulina Porizkova, among others.

Christie shared a throwback to her bikini shoot days of the 80s and 90s

She also referenced the dark hue to her skin due to the sun, writing below the shot: "PS that suntan is why I love my @sblabeauty today."

On the comments of the original post, many shared applause and heart emojis, and one fan even wrote that "no one of today's generation matches" the Broadway star.

But it's clear the supermodel and entrepreneur can rock a swimsuit just as well today, turning out a stunning cover for Social Life Magazine recently.

She even shared another one of the outtakes from her shoot for the cover that sent fans into a tizzy, a photograph of hers in a black leg-baring one-piece and a robe by the pool.

The supermodel continues to stun in swimsuits

She even paired it with a lengthy caption describing her weekend plans, which involved reading the autobiographies of Demi Moore and Brandi Carlile.

