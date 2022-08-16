Catherine Zeta-Jones completely transforms for upcoming Addams Family show The Chicago star is taking a spooky turn

Catherine Zeta-Jones has something exciting coming on the horizon, and she gave fans a bit of a glimpse at what was to come.

The actress took to social media to share a promotional photograph promoting her upcoming Netflix show, Wednesday, based on the cult classic The Addams Family.

The picture saw the show's central cast, comprising of Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

However, it's matriarch Catherine as Morticia Addams who steals the show, having transformed herself into a dark and brooding bombshell dressed in all black.

For her evocative Elvira-inspired look, she's dressed in a simple and slinky black gown with bat sleeves that hugged her figure and featured a plunging neckline, paired with slicked back raven locks.

She teased that the trailer for the upcoming Tim Burton adaptation will be dropping on Wednesday (appropriately), and her fans certainly couldn't wait.

Catherine transformed for her role as Morticia Addams

"I'M SO READY FOR THIS," one excitedly wrote, with another saying: "You look absolutely stunning! Can’t wait," and a third adding: "You’re a lovely Morticia Addams."

The series will center the story around the family's daughter as she learns to harness her own abilities and gifts as opposed to ground her with the rest of her kooky family like other popular versions have before.

According to Variety: "Wednesday, which received an eight-episode order at Netflix in February, is described as a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

"Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

The show will center around Jenna Ortega's Wednesday

While there is no set premiere date, the show is speculated to drop on the streaming platform somewhere in the fourth quarter of 2022.

