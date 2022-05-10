Jessica Biel stuns in white alongside Justin Timberlake for special outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jessica Biel was supported by her husband Justin Timberlake on Monday as they made a rare red carpet appearance together in honor of her new Hulu series.

The couple – who wed in 2012 – looked the picture of happiness as they posed with their arms around each other outside the El Capitan Theatre in LA to celebrate the premiere of Jessica's true-crime drama Candy.

WATCH: Jessica Biel stars in Hulu's Candy

The Sinner actress looked gorgeous in an all-white ensemble, flashing a hint of her toned arms and stomach in a sleeveless crop top, which she paired with exaggerated high-waisted, wide-leg pants by Giambattista Valli, which have sadly sold out in white but are available in black.

She accessorized with a matching clutch bag and several gold necklaces and wore her hair down in soft beach waves.

Justin, meanwhile, looked dapper in a contrasting dark suit which he wore over a black shirt with white patterns.

Jessica and Justin looked great on the red carpet

The singer looked so proud of his wife's achievements and was pictured gazing adoringly at Jessica as they shared a giggle outside the venue.

Jessica plays real-life Texas housewife Candy Montgomery who murdered her friend Betty Gore. Candy was acquitted of the offense after claiming that she killed Betty with an ax in self-defense after she discovered Candy and Betty's husband were having an affair.

The couple were all giggles on the red carpet

The official synopsis reads: "Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results."

Jessica isn’t the only star who will be playing the notorious role in an upcoming show, as Elizabeth Olsen is also set to play Candy in the upcoming HBO Max series Love and Death, which will also focus on the murder of Betty Gore in 1980.

