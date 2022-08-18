Jade Thirlwall wows in crochet tank and sleek satin trousers

Tania Leslau
Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall dazzled in a sweet crochet top and satin trousers during a series of selfies
Jade Thirlwall's style is always evolving – and her latest look is testament to the fact that the Little Mix singer doesn’t shy away from out-there ensembles. The 29-year-old took to social media to share a new colourblock outfit with fans, who adored the singer's vibrant combination.
Jade donned a two-tone aqua and emerald crochet tank top featuring a sleeveless shape and a horizontally striped print. She paired the Gen Z item with some sumptuous dark green satin trousers and a pair of monochrome Vans sneakers.
She flashed a sneak peek of her rib tattoo – a side profile drawing of an Egyptian Pharoah queen.
The star wore her highlighted brunette locks down loose and opted for her go-to dramatic beauty blend. A brown lip, a dark brow, a flawless complexion and golden eyeshadow made for a sultry makeup concoction.
Jade posted the series of stylish snaps on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Jade Day. I exist. You're welcome," with a green heart and butterfly emoji.
Fans gushed over the singer's style and commented their thoughts below the post. "Queen," one commented, while another said: "We love your existence." A third added: "You are so gorgeous," and a fourth wrote: "Slay."
Jade is forever upping her fashion game – and we certainly admire her willingness to experiment in the wardrobe department. The star loves a clash of colour, texture and prints, which will always make her a fun source of style inspiration.
Jade's recently stunned in a very oversized tie-dye T-shirt boasting lime, aqua, strawberry red and candy pink hues and a graphic print. She teamed the vintage top with a khaki sheer skirt, long white socks and white trainers – crafting an inspirational streetwear outfit.
The star topped off her look with a coordinating khaki baseball cap which held her thick dark ringlets perfectly in place. A military green bag in a utilitarian style was strapped across her front.
