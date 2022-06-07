Jade Thirlwall's drastic hair transformation needs to be seen to be believed The Little Mix singer looked so different!

Jade Thirlwall certainly isn't afraid to switch things up when it comes to her hair. From straight auburn locks to tightly coiled caramel curls, the singer has tried and tested every pop princess hairstyle conceivable. Her latest hair transformation? A blonde bombshell look that has taken fans by surprise.

The star, 29, attended Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park rocking a punkish blonde mane with pink and green highlights. Jade gave off major Avril Lavigne vibes with her new 'do, which she accentuated by wearing a dark black hoodie, a black baseball cap and some baggy blue ripped jeans.

The singer accossorised with some sunglasses, letting her eye-catching new hairstyle speak for itself. She opted for her signature glamorous makeup blend, featuring a dewy skin glow, defined lip liner, a black eyeliner flick and a bronzed smoky eye.

Jade took to social media to share the showstopping aesthetic with her 9.1 million followers on Instagram. She captioned the series of playful festival snaps: "Mightttyyyyy HooOooOpla with a disguise that did [expletive] all."

Jade rocked her blonde locks

Fans and friends adored Jade's blonde disguise and were quick to express their thoughts online. "The blonde hair thoooo," one follower commented with a heart-eyes emoji. Another added: "I love the blonde omg." A third agreed, penning: "Blonde looks amazing on you," and a fourth said: "Jade I love this wig."

The singer used a blonde wig as a disguise

Although the star was clearly keen to slip under the radar of fans, her disguise, although stunning, wasn't quite enough to stop her fans from sussing her out at the festival.

Jade is famously partial to a hair change and only recently showed off a new dye job last week. She snapped a series of selfies showing off her long locks, which had been straightened and dyed a sumptuous auburn red tone. The singer opted for a classic centre parting and posed up a storm for the selfies, letting her silky tresses cascade down past her shoulders.

