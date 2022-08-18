Kate Beckinsale has fans divided over her latest cheeky swimsuit photos The star showed off her figure and sense of humor!

Kate Beckinsale's bikini photos tend to spark a flood of compliments for the star, but her latest has actually sparked quite the debate!

She took fans by surprise by donning not one but six bikini looks in one, with the help of a techy and creative friend, plus some photoshop.

The actress had previously shared another bikini photo where she appeared sporting a bright green strapless bikini made of a crinkly knit fabric, and she ingeniously took advantage of its particularly green shade.

Kate came back with yet another photo of her in the same bikini, this time using its green-screen like shade to create different looks by superimposing different prints on it, including one of the Queen!

Fans raved about the hilarious magic trick, and quickly took to the comments to debate over which edit was the best one.

The photos see Kate posing up a storm in front of a fence full of greenry, sporting a messy top-bun, oversized pink sunglasses, clad in pearls and diamond bracelets as she's looking down and smiling ear to ear.

Kate's cheeky bikini photos

Some of the funky bikini variations included one of her cat Willow and another one of a fox on both her top and bottom, one of a Minion, and most surprising, one of the Queen of England.

She captioned the quirky post with: "Thanks @davidacuff for showing me all the possibilities with a green screen bikini. I think I like the fox and the Queen best but Willow's 'I did not consent to this' face is incredible too."

The original look looks just as good!

Her friend who gave her the fun tip cheekily wrote: "I'm not saying I deserve a knighthood for this but… a BAFTA? Maybe…?"

Meanwhile, her followers had plenty of opinions on which was the best edit, writing: "Minions for the win!" and: "Top middle is the most narcissistic and definitely my favourite," which is a photo of her in her movie Underworld, or: "Queen for sure."

