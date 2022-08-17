Kate Beckinsale displays two new tattoos dedicated to her mom and daughter The star knows how to make a statement

Kate Beckinsale is a loving daughter and a proud mother and she's now got a permanent reminder of the two most important people in her life.

The Guilty Party actress took to social media just days after turning heads with a stunning bikini selfie, to display a pair of tattoos.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's lookalike daughter steals the show in outfit you need to see

Kate's inkings consists of "Mama" written twice on her forearm. She explained the meaning of it in her caption which read: "The two I'll kill and die for."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale takes the plunge in bright yellow bra

She then added a photo of her mom, Judy, 75, and daughter, Lily, 23, enjoying a sweet embrace.

The tattoo wasn't visible when Kate posed in a stunning, strapless green bikini two days earlier which sent her fans wild.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's revealing mini dress might be her most striking yet

MORE: Kate Beckinsale surprises fans with revelation of highly anticipated new project

The mom-of-one set pulses raising in the swimwear which showed off her fabulous physique.

Kate showed off her new inkings

Kate shares her lookalike daughter with ex-partner, Michael Sheen, and it appears Lily is following in her famous parent's footsteps and making waves in the acting world.

She recently celebrated her first big break in Hollywood, starring in Nicholas Cage's comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale reveals little known fact about herself in sweet tribute to mom

MORE: Lily Sheen teases parents Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen with rare family comment

Lily opened up about how her mom and dad felt about her career in the entertainment industry in an interview with People magazine.

Days before her tattoos, Kate stunned in a green bikini

"[My mum] definitely would've preferred I became a surgeon," she confessed. "But I don't think that was on the cards! You wouldn't want me to be doing any surgeries, and I think she knows that!"

She added: "Both my parents, they would've accepted whatever I did, which is incredibly lucky to have."

Kate shares her daughter Lily with Michael Sheen

Kate is very close to Lily and her mom. She suffered immense heartache at an early age when her beloved father, Richard Beckinsale, died when she was five years old.

The Porridge actor was 31 when he passed away in his sleep at their home following a heart attack.

She pays tribute to him on his birthday and the anniversary of his death every year.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.