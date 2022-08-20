Helen Skelton is the picture of summer in vibrant pink ensemble The star is a vision!

Helen Skelton, 39, looked sensational as she stepped out in the most perfect summery shirt on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the doting mother-of-three shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse as she filmed for Lorraine alongside Dr. Amir. In the clip, Helen looked fabulous in a pink and white striped long-sleeve shirt which featured a stylish ruffled neckline.

Accessorising her summery ensemble, the Countryfile host added a pair of chic brown sunglasses to her look which she wore on her head. As for hair, the star wore her iconic blonde tresses down and straight.

Chatting to the camera she said: "It's hard to know where to look at this beautiful place," as she filmed her fabulously green surroundings. She continued: "So I'll look at the beautiful people instead, there's one, Dr. Amir. We're filming something fun for Lorraine that's coming up in the next few weeks. All will be revealed[...]"

Helen's look was perfect for the soaring temperatures

Life has been non-stop for the star, who was recently announced as the final contestant to join the Strictly Come Dancing lineup this year.

Talking to the BBC about the show, she said: "I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started."

The former Blue Peter presenter has joined the likes of James Bye, Fleur East and Kym Marsh, who have all confirmed that they will be taking part in the hit show this year.

The star is a doting mother-of-three

Rehearsals have officially started and last week, followers thought Helen dropped a major hint about who her partner might be.

The star's followers spotted that she started following Neil Jones on Instagram over the weekend – with Neil following her back, via the Mirror.

