Helen Skelton is a summer goddess in the most fabulous white ensemble

Helen Skelton is no stranger to a stylish look, and on Sunday it was no different when she was captured rocking the most incredible white ensemble.

The stunning look was made up of a figure-hugging white peplum top and a pair of relaxed linen trousers that were cuffed at the ankles. As for the star's long blonde tresses, she opted for natural summer waves.

WATCH: Countryfile's Helen Skelton's sons cheer from audience of Ninja Warrior UK

The Countryfile host paired the chic look with a pair of chunky brown sandals which featured stylish cross-over straps. The fabulous outfit was in aid of the star filming for Channel 4 with Helen updating fans on Instagram with a stunning snap from the day.

The 39-year-old simply captioned the photo "@channel4" as she stood in the middle of a football pitch holding a Channel 4 microphone.

Helen was a vision

If you like Helen's summer look you can pick up a fabulous dupe of her peplum vest for just £6 at New Look.

White Shirred Peplum Vest, £6, New Look

The doting mother has had a non-stop weekend as she enjoyed time with her two boys Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, as the trio appeared in the audience of Ninja Warrior UK on Saturday.

Documenting the exciting day on her Instagram Stories, Helen shared a clip of the brother-duo chanting "beat the wall" along with the rest of the enthused audience members.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Thank you @benshepherdofficial @chris_kammy @rochellehumes." She also shared a photo of the boys facing away from the camera as they chatted to a member of the production team and wrote: "Bts," on the image.

The boys enjoyed a fun day out

Older brother Ernie was well-prepared for the event as he was pictured chatting with a member of the production team whilst clutching two red foam fingers under his arm.

Helen shares Ernie, Louis and baby daughter Elsie with ex-Richie Myler. The couple went their separate ways in April after eight years of marriage.

The presenter confirmed their separation in a short statement on Instagram: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Since the news, Helen has been spotted out and about enjoying life as a single mum surrounded by her adoring family and friends.

