Helen Skelton is one of the 15 lucky celebrities who will be competing on this year's edition of Strictly Come Dancing, but she had some good news to celebrate ahead of her dancing debut.

WOW: Helen Skelton shows off toned legs in fabulous denim jumpsuit

The Countryfile star took to her Instagram Stories to share her delight that her friends Bec Bates and Koni Hurrell were expecting their second child. The presenter reshared a photo from the couple, which showed them embracing while Koni held aloft some photos from the ultrasound.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton captures milestone moment for six-month-old daughter

In a sweet message, Helen penned: "There's a reason people are buzzing for these two… good peeps. Congrats gorgeous pair."

SEE: Helen Skelton stuns in gorgeous navy bikini for exciting summer outing

MORE: Helen Skelton soaks up the sunshine with three kids and 'neglected' dog - but it's not what you think

Celebrating their news, Bec wrote: "Baby Hurrell, we can’t wait to meet you baby boy," and added a teddy bear emoji.

Plenty of their fans shared messages of congratulations in the comments, while others posted blue heart emojis.

Helen was thrilled for her friends

While Bec and Koni celebrate, Helen will be busy preparing for her stint on Strictly, and fans think they've already worked out who her pro partner will be.

Helen's followers spotted that she started following Neil Jones on Instagram over the weekend – with Neil following her back.

SEE: Helen Skelton stuns in mini skirt as she hits the golf course

LOOK: Helen Skelton is a summer goddess in the most fabulous white ensemble

Former Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec previously explained to the Telegraph how producers decide on the couplings for the show. "They put us in a circle. We do a salsa and a waltz," he explained. "The celebrities do, like, four steps and then we sort of move on."

Speaking about her decision to sign up to the show, Helen said at the time: "I'm really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can't wait for me to get started."

Helen will take part in this year's Strictly

On Sunday, Helen spoke to former Strictly winner Ore Oduba on BBC Radio 5 about her decision to sign up to the show. The mum-of-three told listeners: "I can't decide if it's the best or worst thing I've agreed to and it hasn't started yet!"

She continued: "The thing that makes me nervous... I agreed to it a few days ago and people keep saying, 'Can you dance?' and I say no because isn't it the point to learn to dance?"

MORE: Helen Skelton makes unexpected TV appearance with sweet sons

READ: Helen Skelton shares cryptic post after ex-husband Richie Myler holidays with new girlfriend

Helen also addressed how she will cope with being a parent while appearing on the show, staying: "People say, 'You have kids, how will you juggle it?'

"Most mums go to work and any mum who gets the chance to go to work, have their makeup done, their tea made and learn something fun... I thought that's a gift isn't it?"

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.