Helen Skelton stuns in gorgeous navy bikini for exciting summer outing

Helen Skelton looked sensational on Thursday, as she showed off her incredibly toned tummy whilst sporting the most incredible bikini.

The Countryfile star, 39, was seen rocking the navy-blue, string two-piece as she updated fans on Instagram from the Lake District. In the photo, Helen was sitting on a paddle board alongside her youngest son Louis, five.

WATCH: Helen Skelton is a vision as she runs late for filming

Captioning the post she penned: "Paddle to the pub. Our kind of night #lakes #paddle #summer." The BBC host accessorised her stunning swimwear with a pair of ultra-glamarous sunglasses and the most vibrant pink summer nails.

Little Louis, who was facing away from the camera, rocked a sporty wetsuit for the fun activity as the duo set sail along Ullswater.

Helen is so close with her boys

Fans couldn't wait to share their messages with the star and took to the comments section. One follower wrote: "Enjoy yourselves! Looks absolutely heavenly bliss here."

A second added: "Lovely fun place, enjoy." A third replied: "Pretty lady and lovely mum." A fourth said: "Fabulous fun and fabulous weather. Enjoy your time with the little fellas, Helen." A fifth said: "Wow you are one gorgeous lady."

Helen also documented the fun day on her Instagram Stories, posting a series of snaps featuring her sweet sons Louis, and Ernie, seven. In one photo, the brother duo could be seen wading out towards the paddleboard in their short-sleeved wetsuits.

The boys soaked up the sunshine

The pair appeared to be in their element as they soaked up the sunshine in the blissful surroundings.

If you loved Helen's bikini top you can find a fabulous dupe here by Boden for £32.00.

String bikini top in 'french navy', £32.00, Boden

The BBC host also shared the most hilarious update from her bouncy pet Labrador, Spiderman. The adorable pup was captured galloping off into the distance before eagerly running back to Helen for attention. Alongside the clip, Helen penned: "The neglected baby", followed by two laughing face emojis.

Helen is a doting mother-of-three and shares Ernie, Louis and baby Elsie with her ex Richie Myler.

Confirming their separation in April, the presenter shared a short statement on Instagram: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Since the news, Helen has been spotted out and about enjoying life as a single mum surrounded by her adoring family and friends.

