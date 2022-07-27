Helen Skelton stuns in denim shorts as she issues heartfelt plea to fans The Countryfile star is so stylish!

Helen Skelton looked the picture of casual glam as she shared her latest post to Instagram. The presenter uploaded a snapshot of herself sitting cross-legged in a sweet pair of denim shorts which she teamed with a white shirt that she'd knotted at the waist.

The mum-of-three pulled her hair back into a loose ponytail and wore gold hoop earrings and minimal makeup, letting her natural glow shine through.

She had a serious expression as her post was about the dangers of online fraud, which she urged her followers to educate themselves about – as part of her partnership with Lloyds Bank.

The picture's caption read: "#AD I personally know the pain of being defrauded, so it is incredibly important to me that my children are equipped to spot a scam, even in the seemingly harmless environment of a video game.

"That's why I’ve teamed up with Lloyds Bank's #FraudsNoGame campaign to help drive awareness of the SHIELD code which gives parents and kids the tools necessary to spot and stop scammers in their tracks.

Helen's fans loved her look and her message

"Now that I am better equipped to spot online gaming scams, my children will be so much safer gaming online now and as they grow up. Visit the Ask About Games website to take the quiz and get SHIELD Qualified @lloyds.bank."

The star's followers rushed to support her, with their comments including: "This is a great thing to raise awareness about… well done! The more everyone knows the safer we can all be xx," and: "Good advice pal."

Others complimented Helen's look, sharing strings of red heart and flame emojis as well as writing: "Beautiful," "Stunning," and: "Looking absolutely gorgeous Miss S."

The star is a doting mum

The Summer on the Farm co-host's followers have been loyal supporters following the sad news of her marriage ending.

In April, Helen announced that she and her husband of nine years, rugby player Richie Myler, had separated.

The former couple share sons Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, as well as baby daughter Elise.

