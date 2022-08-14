Helen Skelton shows off toned legs in fabulous denim jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Countryfile star Helen Skelton looked sensational once again as she stepped out in the most incredible denim jumpsuit on Saturday.

The fabulous look was in a light blue acid-wash shade and was cinched in at the waist with a belt in the same stylish fabric. The 39-year-old styled the piece with the collar facing upwards and added gold hoops and black summer sandals to complete the ensemble.

WATCH: Helen Skelton dances in fabulous summer outfit

As for her hair, the Summer on the Farm host rocked a fun ponytail and had wisps of her blonde tresses flowing by her face - the perfect hairstyle to combat the soaring temperatures!

Captioning a photo of her fabulous look on her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three wrote: "Work Squad, @adamscomedy @danika_primm @channel4," alongside three red love hearts.

The star looked incredible

The BBC presenter also shared a quick boomerang alongside retired rugby star Danika Priim as she held a chunky Channel 4 microphone.

If you loved Helen's look you can get the look at Selfridges for £59.00.

Nobody's Child 'Faith' short-sleeve organic denim playsuit, £59.00, Selfridges

The stunning ensemble was worn by Helen just hours after it was announced that she will be joining the Strictly Come Dancing lineup alongside, Fleur East, Kym Marsh, Ellie Taylor and many other fabulous celebrities!

Talking to the BBC about the competition she said: "I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started."

The former Blue Peter star is a doting mother of to two sons Ernie, seven, Louis, five and baby daughter Elsie who was born in December last year.

Helen is a doting mother

She shares her children with her ex Richie Myler. Confirming their separation in April, the presenter shared a short statement on Instagram: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Since the news, Helen has been spotted out and about enjoying life as a single mum surrounded by her adoring family and friends.

