Helen Skelton soaks up the sunshine with three kids and 'neglected' dog - but it's not what you think

Helen Skelton has been making the most of her summer holidays and on Tuesday the BBC Countryfile presenter headed outdoors to try her hand at paddleboarding alongside her kids.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 39-year-old shared a series of photos documenting her afternoon adventures. In one photo, Helen's adorable boys could be seen wading out towards the paddleboard wearing short-sleeved wetsuits.

The youngsters appeared to be enjoying themselves as they lapped up the tranquil surroundings and basked in the sunshine.

In a separate clip, the mum-of-three filmed her bouncy pet Labrador, Spiderman. Her sweet, four-legged friend could be seen bounding away into the distance, before eagerly running back to Helen for attention. Alongside the clip, Helen penned: "The neglected baby", followed by two laughing face emojis.

Louis and Ernie enjoyed a spot of paddleboarding

This isn't the first time the presenter has braved the chilly waters this summer. Earlier this month, Helen stepped out to enjoy an outdoor swimming session with her adorable seven-month-old daughter Elsie.

Taking to Instagram the BBC presenter treated her fans to a joyous photo of the duo playing at the lido. Ever the trendsetter, the mum-of-three donned a gorgeous gingham navy swimsuit which did well to accentuate her gym-honed figure.

The presenter looked sensational in her chic swimsuit

She teamed her nautical number with a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses and some delicate jewellery. Prepped for the pool, Helen styled her blonde tresses into an elegant low ponytail.

The blonde stunner appeared to be in high spirits as she swooped her seven-month-old daughter into the air. She captioned her post: "You wouldn't believe it but it’s Cumbria. Hands up if you're from the Eden Valley and spent your summers in an unheated outdoor pool??"

Helen has been making the most of her summer

Helen shares her three young children with her ex-husband Richie Myler, 32. The duo went their separate ways in April after eight years of marriage.

The presenter confirmed their separation in a short statement on Instagram: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children." Since the news, Helen has been spotted out and about enjoying life as a single mum surrounded by her adoring family and friends.

