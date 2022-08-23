Rachel Stevens' romantic summer holiday dress leaves fans awestruck

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rachel Stevens has left her S Club 7 and Dancing on Ice fans bowled over with photos of herself wearing a very romantic, backless evening dress during her holiday as a newly single mum-of-two.

READ: Exclusive: Rachel Stevens gushes over her daughter Amelie as she shares exciting news

The singer headed out on Monday evening wearing a gorgeous cream ruffled, tie-back dress with side cut-outs and it was dreamy. Rachel donned large, framed sunglasses and high-heeled sandals as she floated past a palm tree-lined swimming pool at sunset with her hair swept up to reveal the beautiful detail of the backless dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Stevens twirls by the pool in her dreamy ruffle dress

Rachel, 44, kept her accessories chic and understated - boasting a pallet of cream and beige tones which looked amazing against the bright flame-coloured floral displays surrounding her.

Rachel's perfect summer nights dress

Taking to Instagram to share the details her look for her keen 288k fans to admire, she wrote: "Balmy holiday nights in the prettiest of dresses. It’s all in the details and I absolutely adore this dress from @freepeopleeu."

The dress featured a lovely tie-back detail

One of the first fans to comment was Great British Bake Off season seven winner Candice Brown, who replied: "I love this." Another fan gushed, "Oh the back!" and a third fan penned that the dress was: "literally the most perfect summer dress I’ve ever seen. You look sensational."

MORE: Rachel Stevens wows in dramatic jumpsuit that’s perfect for summer - and it’s 30% off in the sale!

In response to the last comment Rachel replied "thank you lovely xx" and tagged the dress for a fan who asked: "What's the name of the dress please?" It is named the 'Ruffle It Up Midi dress' from Free People 's latest collection and it comes in four colours.

Ruffle It Up Midi, £88, Free People

PHOTOS: Newly single Rachel Stevens looks sensational in shoulder-baring top

The mum-of-two has delighted fashion fans with her outstanding summer outfits this season, but she recently reminisced about how her singing career began when she sat down exclusively with HELLO!

"I went to see Kylie and I was in awe; I was spellbound. And I will never forget saying to my mum, 'That’s what I want to do one day," recalls Rachel who was just 11 years old at the time but had big dreams.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.