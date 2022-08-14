Exclusive: Rachel Stevens gushes over her daughter Amelie as she shares exciting news Her daughter Amelie is following in her footsteps

In a new photoshoot with her 11-year-old daughter in HELLO! magazine, Rachel Stevens talks of her pride in how Amelie is now the one poised to reach for the stars, since taking to the stage in Sir Cameron Mackintosh's Les Miserables – and reveals the advice she has shared.

The former S Club 7 singer and Dancing on Ice star, who is also mum to Minnie, aged eight, tells HELLO!, "Amelie really does lead this herself – I'm encouraging but not pushy, and from all the learning I've taken from my career, I try to give her the best advice I can and be there to answer her questions."

She adds: "I've always said to both my girls, 'Someone might open the door, but you're the one who has to go through and prove what you can do.' Who knows where life will take Amelie, but as long as she's doing something she's passionate about and she's happy, as her mum, that's all I could wish for."

In their first joint photoshoot and interview, Amelie tells how, "The best advice my mum has given me is never give up on your dreams. If you put your mind to something you love, you can do anything."

Of her famous mum, Amelie adds: "It is really weird and funny to think how my mum was a pop star before I was even born. It is cool that I have a mum that's famous. I love watching the videos of S Club 7."

Rachel was roughly the same age as Amelie when she went to a concert that would change her life forever.

"I went to see Kylie and I was in awe; I was spellbound. And I will never forget saying to my mum, 'That’s what I want to do one day'," recalls Rachel. "But it was just a pipe dream."

Except, of course, it wasn't. A chance meeting some eight years later, at the age of 19, with a couple of music producers in the canteen of Sony Records, where her younger brother worked, led to Rachel becoming a member of one of the best-loved bands of the noughties.

"It was one of those 'meant to be' moments, I guess – and in a way, that's what happened to Amelie."

