Rachel Stevens wows in cut-out dress - wait 'til you see the back

Newly-single former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens' wardrobe is undergoing a gorgeous summer makeover, and fans were bowled over by the floaty cut-out dress she wore over the weekend.

The mum-of-two enjoyed a summer evening celebrating the launch of one of her most loved designers Free People's new store, and she donned a beautiful new dress. Rachel looked radiant as she posed in the black V-neck maxi dress, which featured sheer panels and embroidery, floaty sleeves and a modest ruffled side slit at the leg – wait until you see the back of the dress!

WATCH: Rachel Stevens debuts a new floaty cut-out party dress

The singer accessorised her fun dress with a simple gold chain, platform brown leather heels and a matching top handle leather bag – Rachel's look complemented the rustic summer theme of the party wonderfully.

Rachel's stunned at the summer party

Rachel's Instagram followers loved her outfit and she showcased the look with a glimpse of the back of the dress and a short video captioned: "I had such a gorgeous time the other night celebrating the opening of @freepeopleeu beautiful new store… A perfect summers evening."

Rachel's dress was beautiful from every angle

Fans immediately showered Rachel with compliments, one said: "Gorgeous photos and dress!" Another replied, "Love that dress", and a third asked: "Love that dress, where is it from, please x?"

If you love Rachel's dress too, you will be delighted to know that the dress is named X's And O's and is available to shop now for just £108.

X's And O's dress, £108, Free People

Free People have an entire collection based around the design of Rachel's now sought-after dress and there are stunning one-shoulder designs and winged-sleeved silhouettes for as little as £39 in the sale.

Fans know that Rachel's daughters Amelie, 11, and Minnie, eight, are already following in their mother's stylish footsteps after she posted an Instagram story fondly showing off a selection of adorable shoes.

Rachel and her daughters new shoes

Rachel captioned the post: "The cutest summer shoes for the girls and so many gorgeous styles @ageofinnocence."

The singer shares her two gorgeous daughters with her ex-Alex Bourne. The pair shocked fans by announcing they had ended their 12-year marriage earlier last month. In an Instagram post, Rachel concluded with a positive message about how "united" their family remains.

