Alex Scott rocks red hot mini dress for glamorous night out

Alex Scott was a vision of colour as she stepped out in a stunning red dress for a glamorous night out in London with friends.

The former Arsenal striker took to Instagram to flaunt her elegant ensemble, sharing a series of blurred snaps as she strutted through the streets on Sunday evening. Alex donned a vibrant red wrap dress that draped over her curves and showed off her enviably sculpted legs.

Complete with long sleeves, a deep-V neckline and exaggerated cuffs, the star's head-turning dress was perfectly paired with platform loafers and black lace socks.

Alex styled her midnight-black hair in mermaid curls, opting for a chic half-up, half-down hairstyle while adding several layers of statement gold jewellery to complete her look.

Alex looked unreal in the statement red number

"We ain’t picture perfect, but we worth the picture still…" the star captioned her blurred post, sparking a reaction amongst her 1.7million Instagram followers.

"Lady in red," commented one fan, as another wrote: "You’re so naturally beautiful," and a third comment read: "Looking gorgeous Alex."

If red is your colour, this 'Sophie' draped mini dress from Revolve is a high street bestseller.

For days when your LDB doesn't cut it, this classic wrap frock is the perfect statement piece to keep in your wardrobe for when you need to level up your eveningwear.

Draped Mini Dress, £92, Revolve

The One Show presenter's red hot snaps come just after the star returned from a seven-day Juicemaster retreat in rural Portugal. Keeping fans updated on her trip, the 37-year-old star posted a trio of sultry bikini snaps documenting her outdoor shower session last week.

In a bid to escape the scorching Portuguese heat, Alex opted to interrupt her afternoon sunbathing session with a refreshing hair wash. In the photos, Alex adopted a series of poses as she flaunted her toned abs in a colourful printed triangle bikini.

Alex shared several snaps from her health retreat in Portugal

Channelling her inner water goddess, the football pro could be seen washing her long raven curls as she let the water cascade around her.

