Pamela Anderson steps out in all-white outfit - and you should see her shoes The star looked amazing

Pamela Anderson stepped out looking casually chic on Monday in outfit which was sure to turn heads.

The 55-year-old former Baywatch star was photographed in Los Angeles wearing an all-white ensemble complete with very unexpected footwear.

In the images - posted on the Daily Mail - Pamela wore her long locks loose and she sported a white T-shirt, wide-legged pants and a pair of Madame Mules.

The unique high-heeled shoes are from the Crocs collaboration with Balenciaga and carry a $620 price tag.

Her appearance is in stark contrast to the way she looked in her Broadway performance in the Chicago revival earlier this year.

Pamela showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

Pamela performed as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway earlier this year

Pamela has wowed fans with her figure since the nineties in that famous red bathing suit, and there's no denying she works hard for it.

Speaking to Vogue, the actress revealed she follows an intermittent fasting diet. "I only eat between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It just makes me feel so great and energized," she said.

She also shared she follows a strict supplement routine: "I've got a great doctor in L.A. who has given me this great vitamin regimen. I'm taking them and eating healthy as I'm vegan."

The 55-year-old works hard to stay looking and feeling her best

Pamela appeared in an eight-week stint on Broadway and said she loved it. Not that it was easy, however.

At the time she told Good Morning America: "I have this funny saying I've been doing lately where when I'm exhausted and my feet feel like they're going to break, I just think, 'What would Serena Williams do right now?'

"She wouldn't quit! I say, 'What do champions do? Get back out there, stop complaining,' to myself. I feel really driven and it's funny," she added.

