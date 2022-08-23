Helen Flanagan wears slinky shorts and matching crop top in head-turning pose

Helen Flanagan keeps her Instagram followers entertained most days when she shares some fabulous outfits with fans and Tuesday's ensemble was no exception.

The former Coronation Street star looked incredible wearing a sage green crop top and matching cycling shorts by sports luxe brand Boa & Tee, and she added a smart black blazer into the mix. With her blonde hair scooped into a bun and minimal makeup, she looked incredible.

The doting mother-of-three always showcases new looks, from casual to sparkly, and at the weekend, we were excited to see one of her best yet!

In a stunning video, the actress posed in a unique fur mini dress that was backless. In the clip, she showed off the show-stealing item in all of its glory, as well as her impeccably toned legs. The dress featured a strap around the neck, and Helen decided to pair it with a white pair of strappy heels.

Helen wowed in her sporty combo

In her caption, Helen made no mention of the unusual style of her dress, and instead simply said: "Have a thing for blue," alongside a butterfly emoji.

Check out this blue number!

As always, fans were quick to comment on the post, as one wrote: "That dress looks amazing on you. Stunning colour and design," and another simply posted: "So stunning."

Helen adores fashion and dressing up. She recently told HELLO!: "When I go out; I really like to go for it and get glammed up, I am a real girly girl." Makeup wise, the mother-of-three has some go-to-brands she always turns to. "I like Hourglass products for brows and mascara, I also of course love Charlotte Tilbury."

When it comes to her never ending wardrobe, Helen loves designer accessories, but the high street has her heart. "I love Never Fully Dressed for its floral patterns and prints. I like to dress quite quirky too. I also love Dorothy Perkins for day dresses and for evening outfits. I head straight to Coast."

