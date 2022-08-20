Helen Flanagan turns heads in stunning fur mini dress

Helen Flanagan is not only a doting mum to three children, but she's also a fashion superstar, and her latest look was certainly a show-stopper.

In a stunning video, the former Coronation Street star posed in a unique fur mini dress that didn't feature a back. In the clip, she showed off the show-stealing item in all of its glory, as well as her impeccably toned legs. The dress featured a strap around the neck, and Helen decided to pair it with a white pair of strappy heels.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan looks gorgeous in unique mini-dress

In her caption, Helen made no mention of the unusual style of her dress, and instead simply said: "Have a thing for blue," alongside a butterfly emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, as one wrote: "That dress looks amazing on you. Stunning colour and design," and another simply posted: "So stunning."

A third enthused: "Omg!!!! Absolute fire! Love the dress," while a fourth added: "You must be warm in that, at this time of year," and many others posted strings of blue heart emojis.

Helen is a big fan of mini dresses, often stunning her fans whenever she dons one, and earlier in the month she posed in a short frock ahead of a major family milestone.

Helen was picture-perfect in the snap

Even though the summer holidays are in full swing, the star had turned her mind to when her kids would be heading back to school, and it would be a big moment for youngest daughter Delilah, as it would be her first time.

Her daughters both posed in their school uniforms, while Helen made sure to look at her glamorous best in a striking black mini dress.

Fans loved the sweet photo, as one commented: "Little Delilah can't believe she'll start school soon!" and a second said: "Such poppets. But enjoy August first!"

A third simply posted: "So cute," while a fourth praised the brand the young girls were wearing, as they shared: "Love Deichmanns shoes. They last ages and are fab prices too. Girls look so grown up."

