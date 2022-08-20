Nadia Sawalha causes hilarity in new video – and look at her swimsuit The Loose Women star had an important message for fans

Nadia Sawalha is a beacon of body positivity, and during the week, she had a vital message about one part of the body many may forget: their teeth.

In a video, the star dreamt about brushing her teeth no matter the activity, and that included her taking on various sporting activities like running, yoga and meditation. But perhaps the most striking part of the video was when she was swimming in the ocean and brushing her teeth, as she styled out a plunging black swimsuit that highlighted all of her curves.

In a lengthy caption, she explained: "Do we think about the health of our teeth in the same way as we do our Mind body spirit? I know I haven't in the past. I didn't know that our teeth can lose density just like our bones?!! Did you?

"I've known for years that it's good for me to TRY to get 8 hours sleep (How often does that happen?) to meditate, to eat well, exercise and stretch. I know that if I look after everything now, I will reap the rewards later! But I hadn’t given my teeth the same thought."

She continued: "But all that’s changed as NOW I've added @oralb_uk DENSIFY toothpaste to myself care routine to ensure strong and healthy teeth for the FUTURE! Densify toothpaste is designed to actively rebuild tooth density and lengthen our teeth's life!

Nadia is taking her dental care seriously!

"Densify's new technology delivers super dooper triple action in the form of long-lasting protection. Re-mineralising and re-building tooth enamel trapping and reducing bacteria therefore extending the life of our pearly whites! I'm a convert. If you decide to try it let me know how it goes! Ps .. it also leaves your teeth shiny and fresh too."

Fans loved Nadia showing off her fab sense of humour as one laughed: "Hahaha very creatively done… love this."

A second added: "Always silly. Love it," and a third commented: "In the sea?! I loved this. But scary what can happen at menopause to teeth/bones. Will give it a try though."

