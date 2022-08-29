Dua Lipa turns heads in controversial sheer dress for special wedding day

From bikinis to jaw-dropping dresses, we're so used to Dua Lipa serving up show-stopping fashion looks, but the New Rules singer has outdone herself this time with an unreal sheer dress.

The singer was captured in Charleval in France ahead of attending the nuptials of Simon Porte Jacquemus And Marco Maestri at the town hall.

Stopping to pose for photos and greet fans, Dua's full-length dress could be admired. It featured bolero-style cap sleeves a split at the bottom and sweet love heart applique down the front.

Underneath the see-through dress, Dua wore a white bikini consisting of plain briefs and a bandeau top. Accessories were white mis-matched earrings, silver heels and an understated black handbag.

Dua wore a white dress to her friend's wedding

The raven-haired beauty wore her locks loose and straight and opted for a warm makeup look, sporting a blush lip and matching pink eyeshadow.

While white could be considered controversial for wedding guests, a few of the invitees were sporting white ensembles, and we're sure it was carefully curated by fashion designer Simon. Trés chic!

The star even had time to pose with fans

Dua is currently on a break during her Future Nostalgia Tour, where she has performed in Europe and America to millions of adoring fans.

Her summer break included a trip to Ibiza where she enjoyed a sun-soaked party with her friends. Documenting her antics on Instagram, Dua shared photos of her rocking some amazing bikinis and was even captured sunbathing on a paddleboard in the middle of the azure ocean.

The singer looked gorgeous

Last week, Dua celebrated her 27th birthday in style, with a triple denim look. "27 feels like heaven, thank you for the birthday wishes!!!!" wrote the star, posting a series of snaps in a triangle bikini top and denim-print sarong, amped up with denim Dior boots.

The Don't Start Now hitmaker restarts her tour on 8 September in Brazil for a set of Latin American shows before concluding with a final run in Oceania, with the final concert slated for 16 November in Perth.

