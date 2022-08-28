Dua Lipa shares glimpse into summer days by the pool The Physical singer is living it up

Dua Lipa is currently living it up back home with her friends, getting to experience some of the best days of summer before hitting the road again.

The singer has been sharing lush snapshots capturing her days of fun in the sun, and gave fans a peek at some of her favorite day and night moments with her latest post.

She shared a collage of images consisting of daytime shots of her by the pool in a black string bikini with a butterfly pattern and green trim.

The two-piece showed off her insanely toned physique, clearly a result of her extensive dance-heavy routines, as she soaked off in the water to beat the blazing heat.

It was interspersed with other photographs of nighttime outings with friends, some even from her recent 27th birthday celebrations in a black ruched dress.

"Day&night randoms," she succinctly and appropriately captioned them, and her followers quickly began storming her comment section with flame emojis.

Dua gave a glimpse into her lazy summer pool days

"Beauty," one simply wrote, with others leaving comments like: "Body goals," and: "THE BEST LIFEEE," as well as: "The sweetest pie," a reference to her recent release.

The singer is currently on a break between legs from her globe-trotting, conquering the world's stages with the Future Nostalgia Tour.

Dua's first arena tour has been creating sold-out shows in some of the biggest stadiums worldwide ever since it kicked off earlier this year.

Starting on 9 February in Miami, after a packed North American leg, the tour proceeded to Europe and then switched back and forth between the two.

The singer is in the midst of a world tour

The last of her European shows took place in Budapest on 10 August, having come to a pause since then for Dua to rejuvenate and regroup.

The Don't Start Now hitmaker restarts her tour on 8 September in Brazil for a set of Latin American shows before concluding with a final run in Oceania, with the final concert slated for 16 November in Perth.

