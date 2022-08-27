Dua Lipa and bikini-clad girlfriends make temperatures rise during lavish yacht party

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa was a vision on Thursday as she stepped out on board a lavish yacht with her friends to enjoy a sun-soaked party in Ibiza.

The New Rules singer, 27, looked sensational in the sunkissed update which saw her rocking the most incredible green cut-out Tankini by Chopova Lowna which featured red and purple flowers, as she documented the exciting day out.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Lil fishyyyyyy on deck."In the snaps which were shared across her Instagram feed and her Stories, the star and her friends could be seen beaming as they dove into the sea and frolicked amongst the waves.

Dua, of course, stole the show as she posed in one photo laying on a paddle board in the middle of the sea, looking like a supermodel as her friend steadied her.

Dua has an incredible physique

Another snap saw her adding throw on a pair of chunky green throwback flip flops as well as a pair of patterned green trousers and a silk top that featured a cross over halterneck over her fabulous beachwear.

The star's summery look showed off her impressively toned physique as she was captured jumping off the edge of the vessel into the sea.

The group looked like they had a ball

Friends and fans of the star couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting update. One fan wrote: "I'm so in love." A second added: "stunning," with a third writing: "You are divine! I have no words to describe your inexplicable beauty," alongside four red love heart emojis.

The star's incredible trip abroad was in aid of her 27th birthday earlier this week. Her exciting celebrations have been well documented by the star for fans on social media, which included a close-up of her exquisite birthday cakes.

The star looked like a supermodel

The first of the creations featured a whimsical floral design, boasting yellow petals, a cream-coloured frosting, delicate sprinkles of black poppy seeds, tiny purple blossoms and green petals. The delicious treat read: "Happy Birthday Dua," in cursive chocolate sauce writing.

Dua's second stunning cake was a triple-tiered masterpiece, featuring a sweet lavender exterior and was flanked by carefully cut-out iced lilac flowers. The same words were written on the top of the incredible dish, but this time in ethereal white lettering.

