Alex Scott soaks up the sun in breathtaking bikini-clad photos The Football Focus star enjoyed a well-earned holiday

Alex Scott wrapped up her summer in some serious style as she took to the sea for some breathtaking bikini-clad photos on Friday.

The Football Focus presenter posted several images of herself relaxing on a paddleboard while floating in the sea wearing a black bikini and a baseball cap.

It's not clear where Alex chose to spend the last of her summer days, but at least she captured a beautiful moment on camera as the sun set behind her and cast a glistening shadow over her body.

Fans loved the snapshot, which Alex simply captioned: "Golden Hour," and rushed to compliment her on a great photo.

"LOVE this on many levels," replied one. A second said: "Looks absolutely stunning." A third added: "Lovely photos," and a fourth gushed: "Everything is beautiful with you."

Alex shared these stunning bikini-clad photos

Alex hasn't just been winding down on her travels, she's also been partaking in some adrenaline-filled activities. On Thursday, she took part in a daring parachute jump and shared several clips of her adventure on her Instagram Stories.

One saw Alex before the leap where she was all strapped into the harness and her excited expression was clear to see: "Let's go," she wrote in the caption.

The former footballer then shared some clips of her during the descent, before she took part in another daring activity: a foilboard. Alex looked incredibly happy with herself as she jetted across the surface of the water while strapped into the thin board.

Alex also enjoyed a parachute jump on her travels

This hasn't been Alex's only trip in recent weeks. The BBC presenter recently headed to the Big Apple to take part in a very exciting project in her role of Mastercard ambassador alongside tennis star Naomi Osaka.

The 37-year-old looked casually chic for her first day in the city, sporting a black shirt and matching shorts, which she paired with edgy black loafers and ankle socks as she enjoyed the New York skyline from a glamorous rooftop bar.

