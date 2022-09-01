Alex Scott dons daring pair of shorts for epic stunt The Football Focus star is so daring!

Alex Scott is one adventurous soul, and she proved that on Thursday when she took part in a daring parachute jump.

The Football Focus presenter shared several clips of her adventure on her Instagram Stories, including one from before the leap where she was all strapped into the harness and wearing a tiny pair of shorts. The outfit showed off her incredibly toned legs, as well as her excited expression, as she enthused: "Let's go," in the caption.

The former footballer then shared some clips of her during the descent, where she cheered, before she took part in another daring activity: a foilboard.

Alex looked incredibly happy with herself as she jetted across the surface of the water while strapped in to the thin board.

The star has been enjoying the end of the summer holidays, and earlier in the week, she took to Instagram to share a clip of herself catching rays on the ocean as she lapped up the waves on a speedboat.

Alex rocked a daring look for her hair-raising activity

The One Show regular looked incredible as she donned a Baywatch-red life jacket and sporty black bikini, lighting up Instagram with her smile as she filmed from the back of the boat.

Her raven hair fell past her shoulders in natural mermaid waves, while the TV star went makeup free to soak up her holiday beauty glow.

Alex also appeared to be wearing a statement gold necklace in the clips shared with her impressive 1.7 million Instagram followers, which was adorned with a gold coin pendant.

The former Arsenal striker went on to share a clip of a friend showing off some seriously impressive moves on a foilboard, a type of surfboard with a hydrofoil that extends below the board into the water.

The star has no fear!

It's not clear where the TV star has headed to as she soaks up the last of the summer, but it's not her only vacation this month.

The BBC presenter recently headed to the Big Apple to take part in a very exciting project in her role of Mastercard ambassador alongside tennis star Naomi Osaka.

The 37-year-old looked casually chic for her first day in the city, sporting a black shirt and matching mini shorts, which she paired with edgy black loafers and ankle socks as she enjoyed the New York skyline from a glamorous rooftop bar.

