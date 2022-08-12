We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Alex Scott was one proud woman on Friday as she attended a book signing event for her book, How (Not) To Be Strong.

And the footballing superstar chose a bold outfit for the launch, as she rocked a pair of barely-there shorts that showed off her endless legs, alongside a matching shirt and pair of sunglasses. Alex was beaming as she held the publication up, and her hair looked flawless as it cascaded down past her shoulders. The star also shared a small clip of her with the book as she showed off the signing process.

"Book signing day," she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

She also revealed a family connection with her book, revealing that her niece had created the photos page that came in the book, something the football star said she was "buzzing" about.

Although Alex had always projected a confident side, the book promises to explore a never-before-seen version of herself as she opens up about "how she's tackled life's challenges and that sometimes the strongest thing you can do is show your most vulnerable side to the world."

Alex rocked the tiny pair of shorts

The star always amazes her followers with her spectacular fashion, and last week she proved why she was such a fashionista with another daring look.

The Football Focus presenter looked sensational in a daring black crop top that highlighted her toned physique, and she paired it with a brown overcoat that featured a geometric pattern and a pair of black trousers.

However, in a separate photo, she found a pair of trousers that featured the same simple pattern as her coat. She had also swapped her boots for a pair of strappy heels.

Alex always stuns with her edgy fashion

Alex kept her accessories simple, opting just for a necklace, and she had her hair styled into a ponytail.

The post also featured an empowering quote that Alex said after the Lionesses won the Women's Euros on Sunday, triumphing over Germany 2-1.

It read: "In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women's game for these Euros. So many people said no. I hope you're looking at yourselves right now because you weren't brave enough."

