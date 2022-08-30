Alex Scott shows off her sporty side in Baywatch-red swimwear The Football Focus star is making the most of her summer

Alex Scott showed off her adventurous side on Monday, taking to Instagram to share a clip of herself catching rays on the ocean as she lapped up the waves on a speedboat.

The One Show regular looked incredible as she donned a Baywatch-red life jacket and sporty black bikini, lighting up Instagram with her smile as she filmed from the back of the boat. Her raven hair fell past her shoulders in natural mermaid waves, while the TV star went makeup free to soak up her holiday beauty glow.

Alex also appeared to be wearing a statement gold necklace in the clips shared with her impressive 1.7million Instagram followers, which was adorned with a gold coin pendant.

The former Arsenal striker went on to share a clip of a friend showing off some seriously impressive moves on a foilboard, a type of surfboard with a hydrofoil that extends below the board into the water.

Alex shared her sporty swiwear getup with her Instagram followers

It's not clear where the TV star has jet setted to as she soaks up the last of the summer, but it's not her only vacation this month.

The BBC presenter recently headed to the Big Apple to take part in a very exciting project in her role of Mastercard ambassador alongside tennis star Naomi Osaka.

The 37-year-old looked casually chic for her first day in the city, sporting a black shirt and matching mini shorts, which she paired with edgy black loafers and ankle socks as she enjoyed the New York skyline from a glamorous rooftop bar.

Prior to her enviable work trip, the Strictly Come Dancing star had only just returned from a seven-day Juicemaster retreat run by health and fitness star Jason Vale.

Alex turned heads with her statement NYC style

The intense yoga and wellness retreat sees guests drinking four juices a day instead of food, while partaking in daily exercise like yoga, hiking, tennis, swimming and spa treatments.

