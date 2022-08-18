Alex Scott teams up with Carol Vorderman for intense sports bra workout Consider us impressed!

TV stars Carol Vorderman and Alex Scott surprised fans on Thursday morning, joining forces in the gym for a sweaty workout.

Both women are currently at the celebrity-favourite Juice Master retreat in Portugal, founded by Jason Vale, which sees guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks.

Never ones to take it easy, both Carol and Alex have been hitting the gym hard since checking into the retreat, with Carol revealing she's dropped over a dress size in the eighteen days she's been at the resort.

Their Thursday morning sweat session saw Alex working out in black crop top, posing in the mirror and writing: "Carol Vorderman, where's my gym buddy?"

Shortly afterwards she shared a video of 61-year-old Carol performing chest presses – with a seriously heavy-looking weight!

Alex Scott waited for Carol Vorderman in the gym

Alex joked that she'd finished her workout, while Carol had only just arrived, but that's not to say Carol had been lounging in bed – in fact, she's been going for 5am yoga sessions and swims the whole time she's been at the retreat.

Alex has been busy too – on Wednesday, the 37-year-old star worked up a sweat as she embarked on a steep hike through mountainous terrain.

Carol Vorderman worked out with weights in the gym

"Dragged myself off the sunlounger for an afternoon hike in 28 [degree] heat… I'm already feeling it and I've still got hills to go, wish me luck," Alex told fans.

"It's just non-stop, it's endless!" she added, before filming herself charging through the muscle aches as she made it to the end of her hike.

