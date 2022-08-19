Alex Scott causes a stir with daring shower snaps during health retreat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sports presenter Alex Scott is currently enjoying a lavish health retreat in rural Portugal, and on Thursday, the former Lioness shared a glimpse of her impressive progress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old star posted a trio of sultry bikini snaps documenting her outdoor shower session. In a bid to escape the scorching Portuguese heat, Alex opted to interrupt her afternoon sunbathing session with a refreshing hair wash.

Alex Scott soaks up the sun in tangerine string bikini

In the photos, Alex adopted a series of poses as she flaunted her toned abs in a colourful printed triangle bikini. Channelling her inner water goddess, the football pro could be seen washing her long raven curls as she let the water cascade around her.

She elevated her look with a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the harsh sunlight.

The presenter showed off her svelte physique

Alex is currently enjoying a celebrity-favourite Juice Master retreat in Portugal, founded by Jason Vale. During the challenging health retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks.

The retreat is designed to change how attendees feel mentally and physically, through a series of testing but mindful practices.

And she's not the only TV star to have embarked on the seven-day "mind, body and spiritual journey.” During her time away, Alex has been spotted alongside former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman. On Thursday, the fitness enthusiasts joined forces in the gym for a sweaty, heart-pumping workout.

Carol joined Alex in the gym for a gruelling workout

Taking to her Instagram, Carol heaped praise on her "gym buddy", drawing attention to her impressive achievements. "She definitely pumps bigger weights than I do and is a gazillion times fitter than I have ever been... but what a star she is... getting me round the circuit."

She finished by adding: "Go Alex... and thanks for all the things you and the other girls promote... not just for sport but for all women. I love this generation and all the things you do..."

