Ruth Langsford shows off her impressive jewellery collection - and wow!

Ruth Langsford has just unveiled her new QVC Diamonique jewellery collection - and you’re going to want to snap up the sparkly pieces immediately.

The This Morning star took to Instagram to share some of the pieces from her new range, which officially launches on QVC on Tuesday. The collection includes emerald-cut pendant necklaces, elegant drop earrings and more - and you can shop the jewellery for less than you might think.

Dress watch, was £75, now £44.97, QVC

If you’re on the hunt for a watch that you can accessorise with daily or save for special occasions, this dress watch is perfect. It has a timeless interlocking strap with a sleek rectangular face, which is surrounded by round simulated diamonds. Lovely!

Emerald cut drop earrings, £40, QVC

The drop earrings from the Diamonique collection are so stylish. Made with white simulated diamonds and emerald-cut gems, they’ll elevate any outfit with their ultra-elegant look.

Emerald cut pendant necklace, £45, QVC

The glam emerald-cut pendant necklace can be worn alone or with the matching earrings - and it looks far more expensive than it is!

Ruth showed off her new collection in a series of Instagram stories

The ITV presenter shared a video of herself on her Instagram stories as she modelled pieces from the collection. She captioned the post: “My new Diamonique collection is launching on Tuesday! All of the pieces are on the @qvc website now if you’d like to take a look.”

We can’t wait to see more of Ruth’s stunning collection!

