Ruth Langsford wows in striking blazer and skinny jeans

If anyone lives by the phrase 'think pink,' then it's Ruth Langsford. The Loose Women host is always partial to an outfit with a rose-tinted twist – and her latest look is no different. The presenter shared a snap of one of her go-to wardrobe staples with fans online – and it's certainly one to remember.

Ruth, 62, looked radiant in a neon pink blazer that fused a classic masculine fit with a feminine hue. She teamed the loosely tailored item with a simple white T-shirt and dark blue skinny jeans. An oversized dark brown leather tote bag for all her on-screen essentials completed her leisurely aesthetic.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford updates her hair ahead of This Morning return

The beloved ITV star wore her sandy hair down in her signature straightened style as she captured a quick lift selfie. She showed off a natural yet camera-ready makeup blend which boasted a flawless complexion, a dark eyeshadow palette and a nude lip.

Ruth shared the snap via her Instagram Stories, alongside the caption: "See you at 11." She then continued to show fans sneak peeks into her backstage antics.

Ruth looked stunning in pink

If Ruth's vibrant blazer has caught your eye, then we have just the piece for you. This relaxed ruched sleeve blazer in a shocking pink shade will instantly jazz up your monochrome office attire. Slip on some black trousers and a white tank top for a true statement ensemble.

Relaxed Ruched Sleeve Blazer, £49.50, M&S

Ruth recently turned heads in another pink blazer combo – which proves she is the queen of pastels. She donned the high street item which boasted an unmissable shade of candy pink and sleek tailoring. She completed her look with a pair of coordinating soft pink point-toe heels from Topshop, a pair of pristinely ironed dark trousers and a simple baby pink T-shirt.

Ruth took to social media to share her new outfit with followers online. She captioned the clip of her strutting her stuff: "Forgot to post this yesterday! In the pink for @loosewomen yesterday…..jacket @nextofficial T-shirt @kettlewellcolours Shoes @topshop (old!) Styled by @mothershoppers @daisylawstyle #monday #studiostyle #loosewomen #next #kettlewellcolours #topshop."

