On Tuesday afternoon, the gorgeous Victoria Beckham shared a sensational picture of herself and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful from four years ago. In the snap, the mother-of-four wore one of her most famous little black dresses - the bold number she wore to the fashion awards back in 2018.

Accompanying the snap, she paid tribute to her friend, writing: "Congratulations to my dear friend, and one of the most important figures shaping fashion, @Edward_Enninful on the launch of his inspiring debut memoir A VISIBLE MAN. I urge everyone to read it.

"Ps how has it been 4 years already since I told you what I really really want…I love this @BritishVogue video so much! x VB."

The Spice girl-turned fashion mogul was up for an award at the annual bash, but lost out to Clare Waight Keller - Givenchy's Creative Director who famously designed Meghan Markle's wedding dress.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Victoria wrote: "So happy to be at the #FashionAwards tonight with @DavidBeckham in his first year as Ambassador President and proud to have been nominated in the category of British Womenswear Designer of the Year in my brand's tenth year. Wearing my wrap front evening #VBSS19 dress."

Victoria wore the striking dress in 2018

On Instagram Stories, VB revealed that it was her "favourite" from her whole collection, and she released it early - on the evening of the awards - for women wanting it for their Christmas party frock.

The long black cami evening dress was priced at £1,795. Even though VB opted to keep her shoulders bare, she did add a pair of wide cut tailored trousers underneath her dress - perfect for keeping the chill at bay on the cold December evening. Brr!

She memorably posed with husband David and their eldest son, Brooklyn on the red carpet. What a squad.

