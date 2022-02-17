I tried Victoria Beckham's go-to beauty products - this is what's actually worth it

Victoria Beckham is widely considered a supermum! After all, she has four children and a busy career, from her fashion label to her makeup line. Yet, she still finds time for herself and likes to look fabulous, especially when it comes to her beauty looks.

VB often shares her favourite beauty and makeup buys on Instagram, so we've done some detective work and popped them all together for you to take a look at.

WATCH: Mum on the Run - HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe tests Victoria Beckham's fave beauty products

We've also tested the lot, and given you our honest opinion on the lotions and potions that you need in your life that are Posh Spice-approved.

Victoria using the 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask

I'm HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, as well as a busy mum to a toddler, so I'm all about pampering myself when my son goes to bed, and Victoria's beauty buys are just the ticket for treating yourself after a full-on day of parenting. Watch the video for my take on all of Mrs. Beckham's best-loved products….

Bioderma Sensibio Cleansing Micellar Water Sensitive Skin, £10.80, Look Fantastic

Victoria has had her makeup applied by the very best makeup artists around over the years. Previously, cosmetics legend Lisa Eldridge applied her makeup and beady-eyed fans spotted a bottle of 'Bioderma's Sensibio H2O Make-Up Removing Solution' on the dressing table when she did. Costing just under £10, it doesn't sting and gets rid of every last trace of mascara.

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Skin Insurance SPF50, £68.00, Cult Beauty

The former Spice Girl singer loves the 'Sarah Chapman Skinesis Skin Insurance SPF 50'.

Victoria enjoys Sarah Chapman facials

She once remarked: "On a day when I'm hanging around the house with the kids, I just like to use Sarah Chapman Skin Insurance SPF 30. It's basically a tinted moisturiser but with sunscreen, which is obviously really important." We couldn't agree more!

Weleda Skin Food, £6.19, Look Fantastic

The brunette beauty always talks about her love for the 'Weleda Skin Food' - it's an item that she always claims to have with her. The fashionista even revealed she uses it to prolong her holiday tan.

Victoria loves being pampered

"I really like it - especially when I'm trying to prolong the tan I got over the summer. Your skin can go super dry, so this is really great. It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body - it's a really great product." Plus, you can pick up a bottle for just £6. Winning!

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, £28.45, Look Fantastic

The Wannabe hitmaker often shares flat lays of her fave makeup must-haves and is regularly seen with the 'Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder'. This pot of magic is world famous due to the fact it keeps your makeup set for up to 16 hours. Plus, it doesn't cake or give off a powdery finish; your skin can still breathe, yet your foundation will be budge-proof.

The Organic Pharmacy Self Tan, £38, Selfridges

In 2019, Victoria revealed exactly which fake tan gives her a year-round glow. The Spiceworld star said her go-to self tan is by The Organic Pharmacy. Uploading a photograph of the bottle in her bathroom on Instagram, she wrote: "Really liking this @theorganicpharmacy self tan for my body!" This £38 dream is suitable for sensitive skin and lightweight in consistency. The all-natural ingredients list is impressive and we love the fact it contains Shea butter, as it leaves the skin feeling super-soft, too.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir 100ml, £32.00, ASOS

Victoria is all about fresh, glowing skin and has named checked the 'Caudalie Beauty Elixir' as one of her fave buys in her skincare routine. She uses it when she's on the go on top of her makeup, but it also makes a great toner, too.

Lancer Skincare The Method: Cleanser, £54, Look Fantasic

Dr. Lancer's 'The Method: Polish' is an amazing facial exfoliator that VB raves about. It contains pumpkin and pomegranate enzymes which gently buff away all that built-up debris that accumulates on your face, leaving you with a totally hydrated face. VB said: "It’s the best scrub I've found."

Victoria Beckham + Slip VB's Power Sleep Set, £160, Net-A-Porter

Last year, Victoria teamed up with one of her favourite brands, SLIP, to create ‘The Power Sleep Set’. Hailed as 'Beauty sleep with benefits' this £160 gift features not one, but two hero Victoria Beckham Beauty skincare products, created with Augustinus Bader, as well as a super luxe SLIP sleep mask.

VB has a great knowledge of skincare

We love the mask in particular; it's lightly cushioned, so super gentle on the eye area as it's made from soft mulberry silk. Plus, it keeps out all the light if you're going to bed in the early hours, having been up all night with a baby...

Beautyblender Original, £17.00, Look Fantastic

Victoria's makeup is always red-carpet ready, and this is all down to the application. The wife of David Beckham has said the 'Beauty Blender' is "the most accurate way to apply your powder," and who are we to argue?

Face Halo Original White 3 Pack, £14.40, Feel Unique

Last year, Victoria spoke on the Breaking Beauty podcast and said she loves to use 'Face Halo' pads to remove her makeup. The handy tool costs just £7 and the star said: "I love those makeup wipes, they're reusable, and I think it's called 'Halo'... they're those little [pads]," she said. "I'm obsessed with them! I use them, I take them everywhere, Harper loves them as well." You can re-use them, meaning they are better for the environment, too.

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask Single Pack, £12.00, Look Fantastic

Victoria adores the '111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks'. These special pads retail at £12 for a single pack and are amazing for zapping fine lines, wrinkles, and general dehydration around the eye area. The formula contains retinol which retextures the skin expertly, too.

Purity Clean Exfoliating Cleanser, £37, Cosmedix

The designer recently showed her love for the 'CosMedix Purity Solution Nourishing Deep Cleansing Oil'. She uses it every morning and evening and we can see why she loves it so much; it's so gentle and nourishing on the skin.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 15ml, £69, Net-A-Porter

When Victoria flies all over the world, she loves to stock up on her fave products for her in-flight beauty bag. One of the creams she can't be without mid air is the hugely popular 'Augustinus Bader Rich Cream'. We're sure you're going to recognise the blue and rose gold bottle - it's a big deal on Instagram, with the hashtag #BaderBlue trending. This cream has no scent so it's fab for sensitive skin that's irritated by perfume. It gives the skin a cushioning, plumping effect that makes you look seriously well-rested. Pricey, yes, but us mums need a treat once in a while, don't we?

