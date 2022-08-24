Victoria Beckham's tiny outfit is giving us serious 90s vibes Vintage VB is the best!

On Wednesday, Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to her good friend Tana Ramsay who celebrated her birthday.

VB is just like everybody else when it's a good friends' birthday - you find an old photograph and share it online immediately! The former Spice Girls' candid shot showed the two women on the beach, wearing casual clothes and they both looked pretty chilly! Both ladies are known for their impeccable dress sense, so it was fab to see this casual, behind-the-scenes shot.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham looks unreal in daring bodycon mini dress

Tana, married to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, was similarly dressed in the snap, wearing black leggings, a hoodie and a black cap. "Happy birthday @tanaramsay," Victoria captioned the post. "Two mummy's keeping it real [crying laughing face]. We love you!!!"

We love this look mother-of-four Victoria is sporting. When the star first started her solo career in the late 90s, she used to wear skinny jeans, basketball-style tops, tight T-shirts and plenty of caps. So cool! Now she tends to favour more tailored pieces.

Victoria shared a throwback tribute to Tana

The business mogul is one of the most famous fashionistas on the planet, and has certainly had a style evolution over the years. She told Harper's Bazaar: "I look back and smile about the Spice Girls now– I’m so proud of everything we achieved.

"It was about making people embrace who they are, being happy with who they are, being the best version of themselves and for that to be celebrated. And the fact that it was OK to be a little bit different – why conform, you know? Now, I would like to think that I’m doing that through beauty and fashion."

Victoria often wore caps back in the day

Speaking about her fashion business, she added: "I’m very lucky to have a job that doesn’t feel like a job; it’s my passion. So I love going to work."

