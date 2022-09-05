Victoria Beckham's polarising wedding guest dress just had a surprising revamp

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In April, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married in Miami and it's been one of the best celeb weddings this year, don't you think? From the guestlist to all those outfits - so glamorous.

READ: Victoria Beckham wows in plunging dress for date night with David Beckham

The event was exclusively covered by Vogue and one of the most memorable pictures of the day (aside from the stunning bride of course!) was the shot of proud parents David and Victoria Beckham walking down the aisle to their seats.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding: Everything you need to know

VB's slinky silver gown came complete with delicate spaghetti straps, an elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents adorned across the bodice. With her hair up in a chic messy bun and gold diamond jewellery, she looked exquisite. Sharing a picture on her Instagram account, she said: "Proud mum and dad. congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. Photo: @britishvogue."

MORE: Stylish star mums on the school run – from Victoria Beckham to Holly Willoughby

The custom-made gown got a lot of attention and it's easy to see why; it's a great cut and easy for most body shapes to pull off.

The design has since had a revamp and is now available on the former Spice Girl's fashion brand's website. Known as the ''Lace Detail Cami Dress' you can now pick it up in a bold and punchy lime colour and it retails at £1,290.00. We love this zesty tone; it would look great for an evening soiree or wedding.

Lace Detail Cami Dress in Lime, £1,290.00, Victoria Beckham

You could even add a black blazer into the mix for an ultra-modern edge.

MORE: 22 epic celebrity walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms you'll want as your own

Vogue said of the style: "The fabric was inspired by the reflection of the moonlight on the ocean at night. Developed exclusively by one of Beckham’s favourite Como mills, the effect is metallic, almost liquid like, and completely head-turning. Three French laces cut meticulously by hand and embroidered onto the shimmering fabric only added to the arresting effect."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.