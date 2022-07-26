Victoria Beckham just wore the chicest beach outfit you ever saw

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham and her family are currently sailing around Europe and we are loving seeing the clan enjoy the sun.

In photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, the former Spice Girl was seen frolicking on the sands wearing a stunning white slip dress from her own collection, which looked to be covering her white bikini. She had her hair piled high in a messy bun, aviator shades and a selection of gold bracelets, as well as a gold watch. How gorgeous?

WATCH: Victoria Beckham returns to Spice Girls days with surprise karaoke performance

You can pick up VB's dress in green, but if it's white you're after, shop our high street steal below.

The Beckhams' family holiday has been quite eventful so far, with Victoria even resurrecting her singing career!

Just like Victoria's:

Strappy Satin Midi Dress, £85, & Other Stories

Footballing legend David took to Instagram to share an incredible clip of his wife performing some karaoke, and she had chosen the classic Spice Girls anthem Stop as her song of choice. Posh Spice bounced around as the classic music video played behind her, and she looked stunning in a striking black outfit that even featured a tiny blouse over the top.

As the clip came to an end, her husband could be heard cheering for the singer. In his caption, David enthused: "Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice @victoriabeckham @spicegirls," and he added a couple of black heart emojis at the end. How we wish we had been there!

Whilst she was enjoying her vacation, the mother-of-four penned the sweetest tribute to her parents. The fashion designer shared two precious photos of her parents, Jackie and Anthony, as she marked their 52nd wedding anniversary. Upon seeing the heartwarming post, her doting mum responded: "Thank you!!! I'm sure your marriage is also an inspiration to lots of people. Love you all so so much. Have a fantastic holiday. Xxx."

Earlier this month, Victoria and David celebrated their 23rd anniversary, with the Spice Girls star calling the former footballer her "everything". She shared a sweet snap of the couple as she hit back at critics with her tongue-in-cheek tribute. Couple goals right there!

