Victoria Beckham's latest look is nothing like she's worn before

We can't get enough of the Beckham family's incredible luxury summer holiday! The famous clan have been sailing around Europe and wow, the pictures of their trip so far have been amazing.

At the weekend, David and Victoria Beckham donned matching red outfits as they explored the French Riviera aboard their lavish yacht.

Taking to her Instagram, Victoria shared a sun-drenched snap of the loved-up couple posing on the side of a boat with a stunning sea backdrop.

Deciding to match once again (more on that later) David donned a tomato-hued polo shirt and teal shorts, while fashion mogul Victoria slipped into a glamorous red polka dot maxi dress. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of oversized sunglasses, a white manicure, and a dainty bracelet.

Throughout her career as a Spice Girl and a fashion designer, red is a colour that VB does not often wear. Yes, she's worn red separates and even a red dress in the 90s, but the occasions are few and far between. She also very rarely wears polka dots, so to see her wear a frock that combines the two is pretty surprising! We love the style though; it really suits her - don't you think?

Victoria and David wearing matching leather in 1999

Victoria and David have been married for 23 years and never look out of sync with one another. We've seen the pair recently double up with their outfits - last month they celebrated their wedding anniversary overseas, both wearing lemon yellow!

It reminded us of that infamous time in 1999 when V and D rocked up to the Gucci show in matching leather outfits that almost broke the internet.

Former Manchester United footballer David reminisced on that leather look, telling People Magazine in 2015: "Me and Victoria always laugh about when we went to this Gucci show and we had on matching leather outfits and now we're like, 'What were we thinking?!',"

