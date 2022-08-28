Penelope Cruz goes for sporty chic in lace animal-print catsuit She's raring to go!

Penelope Cruz is back to taking the world by storm once again with her latest phenomenal appearance on the cover of Spanish Vogue.

MORE: Penelope Cruz captivates in black for latest photograph

The actress shared another outtake from her shoot, and it's definitely one of her most fashionable photographs yet, with a blend of athleisure too!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Penelope Cruz stars in The 355 trailer

In the image she shared, she wore her hair in a long braid as she did for the cover and struck a playful pose in a lace catsuit.

The piece featured an animal print in a sheer fabric that served to highlight her trim physique and had been paired with a voluminous black skirt with cut-outs.

The outfit was completed with a pair of patent leather boots with a sharp acrylic heel, and the actress never looked so commanding!

MORE: Penelope Cruz's jet black hair transformation for new role needs to be seen

Her fans and followers agreed, inundating the comment section of her Instagram post with flame and heart emojis galore.

"So amazing love this," one wrote, with another saying: "This photo session is sublime! I'm lovin' it," and a third adding: "I repeat it again: BOMB!"

Penelope knocked it out of the park in a sheer lace catsuit

The Official Competition star was just as much of a show-stopper on the cover of the magazine, whipping around her braid in another all-black look.

Penelope looked striking in a latex bodysuit that showed off her sensational physique, paired with jewel-studded chains around her waist.

MORE: Penelope Cruz makes surprising revelation about working with Antonio Banderas

MORE: Penelope Cruz turns heads in statement pink dress as she joins famous friends at annual Tribeca dinner

The jewels carried over to her statement four-leaf necklace and earrings, as she finished off the ensemble with a tweed Chanel jacket.

Her followers were immediately sent into a tizzy by the photograph, with many, once again, sending her heart and applause emojis.

The actress has been promoting her upcoming film

Lily Collins dropped a few flame emojis while a fan commented: "PENELOPE LEAVE SOME GORGEOUS FOR THE REST OF US!!!!!!" and another said: "Magnificent shot!"

The star has been promoting her upcoming project, In the Margins, which is being made by a friend of hers and which she is also producing.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.