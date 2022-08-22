Penelope Cruz captivates in black for latest photograph The Official Competition star's moment of glory

Penelope Cruz is definitely quite the stunner, and her latest magazine cover appearance gave her another chance to prove just that.

The actress took to social media to share photographs from her appearance on the cover of El País Semanal to discuss her upcoming movie On the Margins.

She commanded attention while sitting on a director's chair for the main shot, wearing a black one-sleeved mini dress that left her legs bare and cascaded down the side.

Several of the other photos saw Penelope stare directly at the camera, even showcasing a light smattering of freckles paired with her brunette locks.

Her fans quickly began showing their appreciation with heart and flame emojis as one commented: "You are amazing! Very beautiful pictures."

Another said: "Beautiful pictures! I really want to see the movie," with a third adding: "Refreshing to see your freckles."

Penelope went for a classic look for her El País Semanal cover

The Oscar winner isn't afraid to switch things up, though, as recent images were spotted of her on the set of the Enzo Ferrari biopic sporting a brand new look.

While shooting in Modena, Italy for her part as Laura Ferrari, Enzo's wife, she looked the part with a timely ensemble, donning a simple blue patterned dress with a distinctly 1950s silhouette, paired with sheer black tights and a cardigan.

However, what really stood out was the change with her hair, as Penelope traded in her luscious deep brown locks for a jet black bob, bouncing along with her as she moved about the set.

Ferrari went through production hell ever since director Michael Mann announced it in 2015, and currently stars Adam Driver in the lead role, with Shailene Woodley, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey also making up the cast.

The actress is switching up her look for Ferrari

However, the movie has finally begun shooting, with Michael confirming it with a look behind the scenes shared on social media.

