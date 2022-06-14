Penelope Cruz turns heads in statement pink dress as she joins famous friends at annual Tribeca dinner The Hollywood star was joined by many A-listers on Monday night

Penelope Cruz looked incredible on Monday night as she stepped out in New York City to attend the 15th annual Tribeca Festival Arts Dinner.

The star-studded event was held at Balthazar in Manhattan, and was hosted by Chanel.

Penelope looked fabulous dressed in a vibrant pink floor length dress by the iconic fashion house, which was teamed with a matching bag.

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Penelope Cruz

The actress was joined by many famous friends, including Robert De Ne Niro, who was pictured enjoying a conversation with her at the table during the event.

Other stars in attendance included Christy Turlington Burns and her husband Ed Burns, Kyra Sedgwick and Lily Allen.

It's an exciting time for Penelope, whose latest film Official Competition will be premiering at the festival on Tuesday night.

Penelope Cruz turned heads in her Chanel ensemble on Monday night Credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Penelope stars in the movie alongside her husband Antonio Banderas, with the pair playing two egomaniacs commissioned by a millionaire to make a movie together.

In the Spanish-language comedy, she plays Lola Cuevas, an international auteur director, while Antonio plays a Hollywood favorite.

Joining them in the film is Oscar Martinez, who plays a stage legend. Penelope and Antonio are notoriously private and reside in Spain, when they aren't busy working on movies, although they also have homes in the United States.

Penelope Cruz with Robert Di Nero Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Giving a rare insight into life with their two children during a recent interview in Vogue, the actress opened up about their approach to the pandemic.

"When you have children, most of your attention goes to them, to make sure that it's not a traumatic experience and that they know enough about what's happening so that they are responsible in terms of protecting themselves and others," she said.

The Hollywood star looked pretty in pink Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

"I feel like all the kids in the world have given adults a lesson in responsibility, empathy and compassion. They've understood everything so quickly.

"When I tell them that our generation never went through anything like this as kids or teenagers, they can't believe it. They're like, 'Really?' But, I have hope that we're now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. We don't know, but I need to believe that."

