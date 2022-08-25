Penelope Cruz dons latex bodysuit and chains for most phenomenal photograph yet The Oscar winner looks sensational

Penelope Cruz, once again, has returned to dominating the covers of magazines around the world and making her presence felt.

The actress' latest for Spanish Vogue, however, might be one of her most incredible yet, opting for an all-black look that leaned into the casual yet high fashion.

VIDEO: Penelope Cruz stars in The 355 trailer

She looked striking in a latex bodysuit that showed off her sensational physique, paired with jewel-studded chains around her waist.

The jewels carried over to her statement four-leaf necklace and earrings, as she finished off the ensemble with a tweed Chanel jacket and her hair tied into one long braid that she grabbed on to.

Her followers were immediately sent into a tizzy by the photograph, with many sending her heart and applaus emojis.

Lily Collins dropped a few flame emojis while a fan commented: "PENELOPE LEAVE SOME GORGEOUS FOR THE REST OF US!!!!!!" with another saying: "Magnificent shot!"

Penelope looked incredible in latex and chains

The Volver star discussed her upcoming work on In the Margins, which she also talked about during her interview with El País Semanal.

Penelope looked incredible for the cover shoot for the same as well, opting for another all-black look, this time ​​sitting on a director's chair for the main shot in a black one-sleeved mini dress that left her legs bare and cascaded down the side.

Several of the other photos saw Penelope stare directly at the camera, even showcasing a light smattering of freckles paired with her brunette locks.

Her fans quickly began showing their appreciation with more heart and flame emojis as one commented: "You are amazing! Very beautiful pictures."

Another said: "Beautiful pictures! I really want to see the movie," with a third adding: "Refreshing to see your freckles."

She talked about her latest project with El País Semanal as well

Along with promoting In the Margins, the actress is still reaping the critical acclaim coming in for Official Competition and has begun work on a slew of other projects, currently filming for the Enzo Ferrari biopic.

