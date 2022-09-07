Dannii Minogue makes ultra glamorous appearance in fitted one-shoulder dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dannii Minogue delighted Lorraine fans with a surprise appearance on the ITV show and the pop star wore a vibrant one-shoulder bodycon dress that her sister Kylie Minogue would approve of.

SEE: Dannii Minogue's luxury home near where sister Kylie is moving – details

The 50-year-old looked gorgeous in her fitted fuchsia frock as she chatted with Lorraine Kelly on Wednesday morning. Dannii wore her wavy hair swept over her shoulder to reveal statement pink triple gemstone earrings. The petite pop star completed her look with a pair of strappy turquoise heeled sandals and her gorgeous technicolour shawl pulled the look together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dannii Minogue's showstopping bodycon 'comeback' dress on Lorraine

The Australian singer shared photos of herself excitedly getting ready with her glam squad in tow ahead of her TV appearance as a video of herself en route to Lorraine captioned: "See you soon @lorrainekellysmith."

Dannii's look was a showstopper

PHOTOS: Kylie Minogue stuns in gorgeous mini-dress as she announces major news

MORE: Amanda Holden suffers wardrobe malfunction in air hostess mini dress

Fans labelled the look "outstanding" on Instagram as Dannii chatted to Lorraine about her exciting new petite clothing range with QVC, which she's created following her own struggle of finding clothes that fit.

The singer-turned-fashion designer's outfit on Wednesday morning gave fans a hint of what to expect. Dannii has also been sharing sneak peeks of garments from her new fashion line and her 382k fans, including BGT's Amanda Holden have liked the looks.

One fan commented: "What a fabulous range of women's clothing." Another added that Dannii looked "amazing."

If you love Dannii's dress then you can buy a similar dress from Club L London.

One shoulder Bodycon Dress, £45, Club L London

MORE: Rachel Stevens' romantic summer holiday dress leaves fans awestruck

Meanwhile, Dannii has been commended for her inclusive range of clothing which features plus sizes and one of the rave reviews read: "Thank you for showing plus sizes on such a gorgeous model lovely to see how clothes will hang on my curves."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.