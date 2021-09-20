The Queen’s Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy wore her silky lingerie as a party outfit and nailed it It made the best case for wearing PJs out of the house.

Anya Taylor Joy dazzled when she hit the red carpet of the Emmys wearing a gorgeous silk Dior dress paired with a stunning yellow cape, but after the show the Queen’s Gambit star switched things up to a coordinating look that you might have missed.

Once the ceremony wrapped up, the actress headed to an intimate fete at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles Sunday night wearing a pale yellow silk and lace bralette paired with matching high-waist shorts that could’ve doubled as lingerie.

Anya looked incredible in a Dior silk gown paired with a dramatic cape

The fashionista completed the look with a sheer yellow hooded cape and a yellow silk face mask, and in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, she could be seen strolling out of the hotel in matching velvet pumps.

Anya is the latest star to take on the PJs-as-ensembles trend that took over Hollywood this summer, which Rihanna, Sharon Stone, Hailey Bieber, and more style mavens have all been spotted sporting.

Earlier in the evening, ​​Anya shared a breathtaking series of herself on Instagram wearing the look, as she gushed about how proud she was that the Queen’s Gambit took home an Emmy for Limited Series and that she was able to wear her Dior gown - a look she helped design.

Anya helped design her Dior dress

"Where to even begin. What an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate The Queens Gambit last night at @televisionacad . To be able to hug and hold and laugh. I am (and will be) forever grateful that we got to go out with a bang, together," she captioned the post.

MORE: Fans are majorly upset after favourites lose out at Emmy Awards - details

"Thank you to all of you who watched… and a huge THANK YOU to @mariagziachiuri and the house of @dior @diorbeauty for making my dream dress come true! I am beyond proud to see a design of mine brought so beautifully to life by the exquisite craftsmanship of the house and the styling of my day 1 ride or die @paulburgo …. My favourite dress I’ve worn and an evening I will never forget.THANK YOU!"

Anya's Queen's Gambit-inspired manicure was coiffed by celebrity nail artist Kim Truong

Anya went on to share more details about her look, showing off the Tiffany & Co diamond necklace that draped down her back in the backless dress, and her manicure topped with chess pieces, coiffed by celebrity nail artist Kim Truong.

Not one detail of Anya's Emmy night looks was played small. Simply stunning!

