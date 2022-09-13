Mariska Hargitay wows in daring gown alongside famous date at 2022 Emmys

Mariska Hargitay looked world's away from her on-screen alter ego Olivia Benson when she rocked up to the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday evening.

The Law & Order: SVU star looked beautiful in a figure-hugging black dress that featured a daring thigh-split, a plunging neckline, and subtle shimmering detail. Mariska accessorized with silver necklaces and strappy black heels that elongated her exposed legs.

WATCH: Mariska Hargitay shares health update following horror injury

The actress was at the ceremony at LA's Microsoft Theater to present the award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Euphoria's Zendaya.

However, Mariska wasn't joined at the event by her husband, Peter Hermann. Instead, she had another famous date on her arm – her Law & Order co-star Christopher Meloni.

The duo presented the award together after posing for photos outside the venue ahead of the ceremony. Mariska and Christopher made quite the pairing in their black ensembles, with Christopher opting for a classic tux and bowtie.

Mariska looked gorgeous in her figure-hugging dress

The actress has only recently returned from a European vacation with her husband during which they celebrated his 55th birthday.

Mariska marked Peter's birthday by paying him a heartfelt tribute on Instagram alongside two photos of them looking more in love than ever.

In one image, the couple are standing ankle-deep in the water while holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes.

Mariska is married to Younger star Peter Hermann

A second photo saw the duo enjoying a splash around in the sea, with Mariska wearing a long-sleeved one-piece with a rubber ring around her while also holding onto Peter's shoulders, as he floated in the water wearing just a pair of black swimming trunks.

Captioning the fun snaps, Mariska sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday to my guy. In it with you forever."

Mariska has been married to fellow actor Peter since 2004. The couple met on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when the actor guest-starred in the police procedural drama.

