Lourdes Leon wows in slinky dress for dinner with stylish brother Rocco and Madonna

Madonna has influenced millions of people around the world with her daring style – so it makes sense that her children have learned from her too.

The Queen of Pop was joined by her fashionable daughter Lourdes Leon and her equally stylish son Rocco Ritchie for dinner at Carbone following their attendance at Tom Ford's show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The trio certainly turned heads at the show and following, with Lourdes displaying her vast number of tattoos in a tight black satin dress that hugged her dancer's figure.

She completed her look with strappy heels and a matching black bag and wore her raven tresses in a chic updo with choppy bangs framing her face.

Rocco, meanwhile, opted for a purple velvet suit which he teamed with a purple satin shirt that gave off major 70s vibes.

Madonna outdid them both in a black lace bustier worn under a satin suit, adding extra drama with a long, straight copper wig, purple-tinted sunglasses, and silver platform heels.

Lourdes looked gorgeous alongside her stylish mom

Madonna shares Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and Lourdes with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon. The award-winning singer later went on to adopt four children David, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella from Malawi.

Lourdes is following in her famous mom's footsteps as an aspiring dancer and recently graced the cover of Vogue to discuss growing up with a famous mom.

Rocco wore a purple velvet suit for his outing with his famous family

Madonna herself has previously spoken to the publication about her relationship with her daughter, admitting that she doesn't have the ambition she did due to her upbringing and social media, but that her daughter was "insanely talented".

She said: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn't have the same drive."

