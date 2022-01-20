Madonna's daughter Lourdes steals the show in lacy red lingerie in new campaign Madonna's daughter is modeling for Rihanna

Lourdes Leon is getting ready for Valentine's Day with a sizzling new look that would even make her mom, Madonna, blush.

The 25-year-old put on a racy display in lacy lingerie in a new campaign for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty's unisex Love On the Edge collection. Lourdes stole the show in her head-to-toe red ensemble, which consisted of a lace bra and matching bottoms, which she wore under a see-through robe, fishnet stockings, and towering heels.

Her brunette and blue hair was styled in sleek pigtails that flowed down her back and chest and she wore her usual exaggerated winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

Lourdes was joined in the campaign, shot by Dennis Leupold, by Rihanna, who looked gorgeous in a pale pink bustier top with orange flowers and matching bottoms, as well as models Quannah Chasinghorse, Alva Claire, and Evan Leff.

It's not the first time Lourdes has modeled for Rihanna's lingerie brand. Back in September, she revealed another daring look when she wore a teal-colored bra, crystal-detailed thong, and vinyl thigh-high boots.

Lourdes looked incredible beside Rihanna

She added a matching long coat which she wore open to reveal her toned dancer's figure and accessorized with several beaded necklaces and statement earrings to walk in the singer's Savage X Fenty show.

Posting several snaps on her Instagram taken from various locations inside a hotel, Lourdes smoldered in front of the camera as she posed on the edge of a bed. Another risqué photo saw her standing side-on without her coat, revealing her derriere.

Captioning the sizzling photos, Lourdes simply said: "@SAVAGEXFENTY Stream on @amazonprimevideo on September 24th."

Lourdes has modeled for Savage X Fenty in the past

Lourdes is no stranger to modeling and will often share sultry snaps on social media of her campaigns. One image, though, seemed to get her into trouble as it was deleted by Instagram in August for "violating community guidelines".

However, Lourdes soon reposted the provocative photo, which was shot by photographer Mayan Toledano for Barragan, which saw her pose on a motel bed wearing a quirky dress and sky-high heels.

