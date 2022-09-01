Madonna reveals she regrets both of her past marriages She did not hold back!

Madonna has lived a long and varied life, full of wild stories, relationships, plus career highs and lows.

Though the star is set to revisit it all in an upcoming documentary about her life, she couldn't wait to share with fans juicy details about her past, and opened up like never before in a new video on her YouTube channel.

Promoting her new remix compilation, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, the star answered fifty questions about everything from her career, to her love life, and regrets.

The Like a Virgin hitmaker absolutely did not hold back, and shockingly revealed that some of her regrets included not one but both of her marriages.

The mother-of-six was first married to actor Sean Penn, from 1985 to 1989, during the height of her popularity. Then, in 2000, she married Guy Rithcie, until 2008, and he is the father of her son Rocco, who recently turned 22.

The shocking revelation came when the interviewer, a digital voice, asked about a life decision that "wasn't the best idea."

Nothing was off limits during the interview

In reply, Madonna boldly said: "Getting married. Both times!" This isn't the first time she opens up about her dislike for marriage, and a year after her second nuptials ended, she announced on The David Letterman Show that: "I think I'd rather get run over by a train," than get married again.

What's more, the surprising revelations didn't end there, and in fact they became even more shocking, and quite cheeky.

The star remained friends with Sean, though she became estranged from Guy

Madonna wasn't shy when it came to speaking candidly about her love life, and when asked about her greatest guilty pleasure, astrological sign, current favorite obsession, secret to success, life mantra and the act that keeps her going, she had the same single-word answer: "Sex."

The act even inspired an answer about her fashion, revealing that the one thing she would choose to wear for the rest of her life if she had to was her "24-karat gold vibrator necklace."

