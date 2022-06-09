Lourdes Leon is the image of Madonna in daring nude corset Madonna's daughter is incredibly flexible

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon showcased some incredible flexibility in a new daring campaign for Mulger.

The 25-year-old looked the image of her famous mother in the provocative video she shared on Instagram, wearing a revealing nude corset with sheer panels while writhing around on top of a car.

Lourdes showcased her dancer's figure in the striking piece, which she teamed with oversized hooped earrings that framed her chest and nude knee-high stockings with strappy heels.

At one point, the trained dancer extended one of her lean legs straight up in the air to her head and snaked her body down the windscreen to expose her bare derriere.

Clearly delighted with her new gig – Mugler is the line from the late fashion designer Thierry Mugler who died in January – Lourdes captioned the post: @MUGLEROFFICIAL WIT. MY MAIN SQUEEEEeeeeeZE @EARTHEATER.

Lourdes resembled her mom in her nude corset

"THANK YOU GRACIAS MERCI @cadwallader @haleywollens @torso.solutions for letting me be apart of this fab & crazy journey againnnnnn."

As she does with most of her Instagram posts, Lourdes turned off the comments, but the video was 'liked' by almost 200,000 people shortly after she shared it on Wednesday.

Lourdes' look was almost identical to Madonna's iconic Jean Paul Gaultier Cone Bra that she wore in the 1990s.

Lourdes' corset is similar to Madonna's iconic cone bra

Madonna has made no secret about how proud she is of her daughter, and in a 2019 interview with Vogue she opened up about much she admires her eldest child.

Describing her as "insanely talented", Madonna admitted: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn't have the same drive."

Madonna explained: "You just have to keep going. But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't. She grew up with money, and I didn't. So, everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."

